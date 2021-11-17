Man shows up for first day on the job, gets killed by co-worker, Alabama cops say

A man working his first day on the job was fatally shot multiple times by a co-worker in Pinson, Alabama, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of the killing remains under investigation, and officials have not released the identity of the victim.

It happened shortly after midnight on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at a business on Red Hollow Road in Pinson, which is just north of Birmingham, officials said.

The company has been identified as Samuel Associated Tube Group by media outlets. A business website describes it as a “metals and industrial products manufacturer.”

“Upon arrival deputies found the body of a male employee at the business who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel,” deputies said in a news release.

“This was the victim’s first day on the job. The circumstances surrounding the reason for the shooting are still under investigation.”

The suspect, who also works at the company, was identified as 34-year-old Dexter Rashad Walker, officials said.

Walker surrendered when deputies arrived and was taken to the Jefferson County Jail, officials said.

He is being charged with murder, the release said.

