Man shows up at hospital after being shot multiple times in Braddock

Allegheny County police are investigating a late Tuesday night shooting in Braddock.

Around 11:33 p.m., a man who was shot multiple times showed up at a hospital.

First responders found evidence of a shooting in the 200 block of Fourth Street.

The man was listed in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

TRENDING NOW:

Fire crews called for fully involved blaze at Iron City Express in Crescent Township Monessen schools superintendent facing charges for alleged sexual act with man in parking lot Snapped parasailing cable slams mom, kids into Florida bridge, witness says 3 Beaver County Jail corrections officers charged with bringing drugs, contraband into facility DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts