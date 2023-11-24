Man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound

A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Dayton Thursday evening.

Around 7:10 p.m. Dayton officers and medics were called to reports of a person shot at the intersection of South Broadway and Germantown streets.

The man who was shot drove himself to Miami Valley Hospital, according to a lieutenant with the Dayton Police Department.

Witnesses told police they heard around eight gunshots in the area.

Information about suspects or the condition of the man shot was unavailable.

We will continue following this story and update as new information becomes available.