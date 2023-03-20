Man shows up at hospital after shooting at Village Creek Park in Fort Worth

A man is in the hospital and Fort Worth police detained multiple people Sunday evening after a shooting at Village Creek Park, at 4750 Wilbarger St., according to police.

The victim showed up to the hospital after the shooting was called in around 6:25 p.m. The man was treated for his injuries and was in stable condition, according to police.

Police said the gun violence and gang units are investigating the shooting.

Authorities did not immediately release any other details or the names of anybody arrested.