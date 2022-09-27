Man shows up to Lexington hospital with gunshot wound. Police investigating

Lexington police are investigating after a man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound Tuesday morning, according to police.

Lt. Dan Truex with the Lexington Police Department said officers were dispatched to Saint Joseph Hospital just after midnight for a report of a man who walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound. The man’s injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

The victim was uncooperative with police and has only said he was shot on the outer loop of Man o’ War Boulevard, according to Truex. No crime scene has been found and no suspect has been arrested.

An assault report was made by police, Truex said.

Anyone with information about this can call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.