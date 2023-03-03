Man shows up to Lexington hospital with a gunshot wound, police say

A man in Lexington showed up to a hospital with a gunshot wound Thursday night, according to police.

At 10:50 p.m. police received a report that a man with a gunshot wound victim showed up to St. Joseph East Hospital in Lexington, according to Sgt. Guy Miller with the Lexington Police Department. The man’s injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Miller said the man did not provide police with a description of a suspect or the location of the shooting scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.