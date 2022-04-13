Man shows up to Pittsburgh hospital with gunshot wound to groin

Pittsburgh police said a man showed up to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the groin.

According to police, the victim arrived at the hospital just before 11:45 p.m. Monday night.

Police said the victim told officers the shooting happened in the Hill District but wouldn’t provide any more details.

The man is in stable condition and the investigation is ongoing.

