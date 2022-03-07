Man shows up to Sioux Falls hospital with gunshot wound, police say

The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating a report taken at a local hospital, after a man showed up with a gunshot wound.

The 39-year-old victim showed up at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday to Sanford Health, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

He had a gunshot wound to his left leg. The injury was described as non-life threatening, Clemens said.

Police interviewed the victim, but found some inaccuracies in his recounting of the events that led him to the hospital. Eventually, the man said he'd handle the issue himself, according to Clemens.

Police are still investigating the incident and no charges have been filed yet.

