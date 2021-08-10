Man sitting in truck on the phone with his wife killed at gas station, Texas cops say

A man was shot and killed at a gas station as he was sitting in his pickup truck on the phone, according to Texas police.

Police in San Antonio said the man in his late 50s was talking on the phone with his wife around 10:45 p.m. Monday in the Exxon gas station parking lot, according to KENS. A shooter then approached the man, shooting him in the face, WOAI reported.

The man drove to a nearby Dollar General to call for help, police told KSAT. He died at the scene.

The name of the person killed has not been publicly identified. It’s unclear what led to the shooting.

Police gathered surveillance video and interviewed witnesses, but they did not say if the shooting was a random act, according to WOAI.

A description of the shooter has not been provided.

