Man on skateboard dies after being struck by ambulance

FORT PIERCE − A 23-year-old man on a skateboard died after being struck Sunday night by an ambulance on South U.S. 1, according to Fort Pierce police Monday.

Where? Police about 8:10 p.m. Sunday went to the 4600 block of South U.S. 1 regarding a pedestrian being struck. The location is in the area of West Weatherbee Road.

'Flesh-eating zombie drug' is here: Xylazine is showing up on Treasure Coast

What happened? “Once on scene, witnesses told officers the victim was riding a skateboard when he attempted to cross the roadway in front of an All County Ambulance that was traveling north on South U.S. 1,” police stated.

The man on the skateboard, a Fort Pierce resident, was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce. He was pronounced dead at 10:24 p.m.

The man’s name was not released as police work to notify his family.

Doughnuts, drifting, danger: 'Street takeover' in St. Lucie County first in area, law enforcement agencies say

How you can help: Those with information are asked to contact Officer Nicholas Anton at 772-979-1482 or nanton@fppd.org. Information also can be called in to Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477 (TIPS).

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on Twitter @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: A 23-year-old man on a skateboard dead after being hit by ambulance