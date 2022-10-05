Man in ski mask accused of stalking people in Kennesaw park

Three police departments are issuing a warning for those visiting Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park after several people reported being stalked.

Witnesses told police that a man wearing a ski mask has been approaching people along a trail in the park.

Park officials told Channel 2′s Michele Newell that they are working with local police to find the masked man to make sure their visitors are as safe as can be.

People who go to the national park are shocked after learning what law enforcement officials say happened on a trail.

“You just have to be aware of your surroundings at all times, anywhere you go really, and you can’t let your guard down,” park visitor Lillian Abraham said.

The superintendent of the park told Newell the man approached several visitors on the south end of the park.

“Everybody’s going crazy. Everybody’s doing these crazy things. Mental health is just out the roof right now,” park visitor Peyton Godfrey said.

Officials say they are trying to learn exactly what happened during each incident.

Newell learned that they are currently reaching out to victims to determine what the man in a ski mask did when he approached them.

“I’m very aware all the time because I am consistently worried that something’s going to happen with everything happening in the world,” Godfrey said.

Park officials say most of the 2,695 acre park has good cellphone service. They encourage anyone who sees anything suspicious to call 911.

The National Park Service says the park “preserves a Civil War battleground of the Atlanta Campaign” that saw battles from June 19, 1864 until July 2, 1864.

