Man slain, 7 hurt in 3 Detroit shootings

Mark Hicks, The Detroit News
·2 min read

Apr. 20—Detroit police are seeking tips to find suspects in three separate shootings that injured six people and killed one late Sunday and early Monday on the city's west side.

At about 7:20 p.m. Sunday in the 15400 block of Braile, two men were on a front porch "when an unknown suspect approached them and fired a weapon, striking both victims," investigators said in a statement.

One of the men, identified as a 31-year-old, was hospitalized in stable condition. The other, a 36-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a separate incident reported about 10:40 p.m. Sunday, a Chevrolet Malibu with five people inside was driving near Ward and West McNichols when another vehicle drove by and someone inside fired multiple shots, police said. The Malibu then struck a Cadillac sedan headed west on Ward.

The driver of the Cadillac was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was hospitalized in critical condition, police reported.

The five victims in the Chevy also were hospitalized. A 32-year-old woman was listed in critical condition. An 18-year old man and a 30-year-old woman were listed in temporary serious condition. Two men, ages 29 and 36, were listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the Detroit Police Department fatal squad at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

In a third incident reported about 2:45 a.m. Monday near Lahser and Fenkel, a 26-year-old man was driving a Toyota Camry when someone opened fire, striking him, police said.

The victim drove himself to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers or the Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct at (313) 596-1240.

