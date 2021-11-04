Man slain in front of his East Athens home in apparent drive-by shooting

An Athens man was gunned down in front of his home Monday night in an apparent drive-by shooting.

Athens-Clarke police arrived at the home on Martin Circle shortly before 11 p.m. to find Demetrius L. Pope, 21, with a gunshot wound to the head, according to police Lt. Shaun Barnett.

Pope was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives have not yet pinned down a motive or identified the assailant, according to Barnett.

The assailant’s car was described only as a dark sedan. Police said a witness did not know the make or model of the car.

Detectives are also trying to determine if a shooting at Pope’s home on Oct. 26 is related to Monday night's fatal shooting.

In the earlier shooting, police responded shortly after 3 a.m. to find bullet holes in the house, including a shattered window. A woman in the house told police she was sleeping on the couch when the shooting broke out, and when a second round of gunfire erupted, she went to the floor.

Pope told officers he was in his bedroom using his phone when the shooting started, but that he didn’t know why someone would shoot the house.

Police collected 11 shell casings along the road outside the house, including 9mm and 40-caliber casings. The bullets penetrated the house, causing damage to interior walls and a kitchen window.

Anyone with information on these shootings is asked to contact Lt. David Norris at (762) 400-7165 or david.norris@accgov.com

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Man slain at East Athens home in apparent drive-by shooting