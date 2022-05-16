Man slain in gunfire exchange in Grand Prairie; a suspect was also shot, authorities say

One of three men who fired guns at one another died on Sunday morning in front of a house in Grand Prairie, police said.

Luis Gongora, 25, was shot and died at the scene in the 100 block of Goerte Drive. He was involved about 7:30 a.m. in a disturbance and exchanged gunfire with two acquaintances, Jose Zavala, 26, and Christian Zavala, 28, Grand Prairie police said in a news release.

After the shooting, the Zavalas left the scene in a vehicle driven by a third man, Juan Rivera-Hernandez, 33, police said.

Jose Zavala also was shot and suffered an injury that is not life-threatening, police said. At a hospital, he was in police custody on suspicion of murder.

Christian Zavala and Rivera-Hernandez were being held Monday at the Grand Prairie Detention Center on suspicion of murder.