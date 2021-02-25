Man slain at NE ABQ motel

Matthew Reisen, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·1 min read

Feb. 25—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives are investigating after a man was found dead early Thursday morning outside a motel in Northeast Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police spokesman Tanner Tixier said police responded around 1 a.m. to reports of an unconscious person at the Motel 6 at University and Interstate 40.

He said officers found man in front of the motel and he was pronounced dead soon after. Tixier said witnesses told police they had seen the man in an altercation with an unknown person earlier.

He said the death is being investigated as a homicide and gave no other details.

