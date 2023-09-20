Man slain in North Camden shooting

CAMDEN - A city man was shot dead in North Camden, authorities say.

Antwan Burnett was found with gunshot wounds around 9:45 p.m. on the 400 block of North 7th Street, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

He was pronounced dead a short time later at a nearby hospital.

The Sept. 16 attack was the second deadly shooting in recent weeks on the block near the entrance to the Benjamin Franklin Bridge.

A 21-year-old city man, Quashawn Smith, was fatally shot Aug. 15 in the lobby of Northgate 1, an apartment tower on North 7th Street.

A 20-year-old West Deptford man survived the attack with gunshot wounds.

A 16-year-old Camden male been charged with Smith's murder. A second suspect is being sought, according to the prosecutor's office.

The law enforcement agency did not say Monday if it believed the incidents may be related.

Anyone with information about Burdett's shooting is asked to call Prosecutor's Detective Matthew Kreidler or Camden County Police Detective Maria Bagby at 609-519-6947.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Antwan Burdett gunned down on North 7th Street in North Camden