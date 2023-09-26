Man slain off Cumberland Road early Tuesday

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man who was found with a gunshot wound early Tuesday morning off Cumberland Road.

According to a Sheriff's Office news release, deputies responded to the 2200 block of Ladyslipper Drive on a report of a person shot there.

The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene, an official said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detective R. Brinkley at 910-677-5463. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477); by visiting the website at http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org; or by downloading the free "P3 Tips" app for mobile devices.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Man shot to death off Cumberland Road early Tuesday