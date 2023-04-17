Man slain in shooting at Fort Worth apartment, authorities say

A man was shot dead early Monday at an apartment in east Fort Worth, authorities said.

The victim was fired upon about 3:30 a.m. at Meadowbrook Apartments in the 5700 block of Meadowbrook Drive.

A Fort Worth police spokesperson did not release other information about the killing or announce an arrest.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released the victim’s name or age.

