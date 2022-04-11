Man slain at south Fort Worth apartment complex, police say; assailant not in custody

A man was shot to death early Sunday at a south Fort Worth apartment building, authorities said.

The victim was shot about 1 a.m. in the 300 block of Kenchester Way at the Worthington Point complex, Fort Worth police said.

The man, whose name and age the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released Sunday night, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The assailant was not in custody, police said, and homicide unit detectives were investigating the killing.