Man slain in south Fort Worth shooting, authorities say; police investigation underway

An assailant shot a man to death on Tuesday afternoon in a residential section of south Fort Worth, police said.

The victim, whose name and age the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released, was shot about 5 p.m. in the 2100 block of Beacon Way, Fort Worth police said.

A police spokesman did not say whether the victim was indoors, outside or in a vehicle when he was shot.

The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police did not report information about the assailant or an arrest.