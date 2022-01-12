Man slain, two critically injured in Johnson County shootings, police say

A man was slain and two people were shot and critically injured on Tuesday in Keene, a city in Johnson County, police said.

The dead victim was found lying next to a sedan in the middle of the cul-de-sac at the end of Alaska Street after he was shot about 1:45 p.m., according to the Keene Police Department.

The other victims were lying on a porch on Alaska Street and sitting in grass a block to the west, on Lee Street, police said. They were flown with life-threatening injuries to hospitals.

There were two assailants in the shootings and neither was in custody on Tuesday night.

A heavy-set Hispanic man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants ran from the scene, and a second suspect drove from the scene in a sedan, police said. The vehicle is gray or black and may be a Chevrolet Sonic.

The assailants and the victims knew each other, and there was no information about what motivated the shootings, police said.

Police did not release the dead man’s name or age.

Anyone with information could call the main Keene Police Department number at 817-641-7831. Anonymous tips could be shared by calling the Johnson County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-794-8477.