Man slams into truck, drives onto railroad tracks during chase in Hall County, deputies say

A man is behind bars after officials say he led deputies on a chase.

Hall County Sheriff officials said on Aug. 22, a Flock camera on Candler Road detected a stolen car around 6:45 p.m.

When a deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver fled towards Gainesville and hit a pickup truck.

It is unclear if anyone was inside the pickup truck during the collision.

Another deputy followed the driver to West Ridge Road and Bradford Street Extension, where he saw the stolen car driving down the railroad tracks.

Officials said the vehicle soon became stuck on the tracks, prompting the driver to exit the car and flee on foot.

The driver, identified as 48-year-old Michael Allen McCombs, was arrested after a K9 team located him.

McCombs told deputies he was homeless and provided no city of residence at the time of his jail booking.

He was charged with theft by receiving, possession of Schedule IV drugs, drugs not in original container, and numerous traffic offenses, including fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving and driving without a license.

Authorities added that McCombs had a probation warrant for the city of Gainesville and an active warrant for Athens-Clarke County.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the hit-and-run on Candler Road caused by McCombs.

