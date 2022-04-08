Man slaps cop after arrest

Apr. 8—ASHLAND — A high guy wound up in a mess of trouble Monday after police said he broke a patrolman's glasses while being taken into lock up.

Around 12:14 a.m., Ashland Police responded to the 2900 block of Winchester Avenue for reports of a man high on something walking down the middle of Winchester Avenue, records show.

When officers arrived, they found 49-year-old Kevin Tussey hooting and hollering at customers in the Taco Bell parking lot, a criminal citation states.

Sweating profusely despite the chilly weather, Tussey tried to walk down Winchester before officers took him into custody, records show.

While being booked at the Boyd County Detention Center on a public intoxication charge, the APD officer removed Tussey's restraints so deputy jailers could handcuff him to a bench, the citation states.

That's when police said Tussey took his shot — he slapped the officer across the face, breaking the officer's glasses, records show.

"Tussey was assisted to the ground" by two deputy jailers, the officer wrote in the citation.

Tussey has been charged with third-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief and public intoxication.

He is currently being held at the county jail on a $1,500 bond.

