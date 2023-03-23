Man slaps woman in face with pizza, spraying sauce all over wall, Florida cops say

A man slapped a woman across the face with a slice of pizza during an argument, according to Florida police.

Deputies responded to a residence in Marion County just before 4:30 p.m. on March 17, according to an arrest affidavit from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Once there, they learned that the man had gotten upset with the woman over how she chose to discipline. As they argued, he “got in her face,” grabbed a piece of pizza and slapped her with it, according to deputies.

Investigators found pizza sauce on the walls and ceiling of the kitchen area, according to the affidavit. They also saw the woman had pizza sauce all over her shirt and remnants of pizza in her hair and ear, the affidavit says.

Deputies arrested the man, and he was charged with simple battery, the affidavit says. He was released without bond.

Marion County is located in the northern part of central Florida, about 80 miles north of Orlando.

