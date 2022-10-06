Man slashed in Bronx County Hall of Justice

A man was slashed by a group of people in Bronx Supreme Court on Thursday, officials said.

The victim was on the fourth floor of the Bronx County Hall of Justice on E. 161st St. near Sherman Ave. in Concourse Village when eight people bum rushed him around 12 p.m., said courts spokesman Lucian Chalfen.

The attackers slashed the man, and Supreme and Criminal Court Officers detained them, the spokesman said.

Medics took the victim, who refused to press charges, to Lincoln Hospital.

Witnesses said they spotted one of the people carrying a sharp object, but it was not recovered in the investigation.

A police spokesperson did not have details on the slashing.