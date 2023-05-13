Man slashed on Brooklyn subway train for intervening in fight: NYPD

A 44-year-old man was slashed in the face when he tried to break up a fight between two men on a Brooklyn train, police said Saturday.

“Mind your own business!” the suspect screamed before raking a sharp object across the peacemaker’s face, leaving him with a deep cut, police sources said.

The victim was heading home about 9:50 p.m. Wednesday when a loud argument between two men erupted on an East New York-bound C train rumbling toward the Clinton-Washington Ave. stop in Clinton Hill cops said.

When the victim tried to intervene, the suspect shouted at him and cut his face as the train entered the station.

As soon as the subway car doors opened, the suspect ran onto the platform and out of the station.

The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he was treated and released.

The Brooklyn assault occurred 10 days after mentally-ill homeless man Jordan Neely died after Marine Daniel Penny put him in a chokehold during a fight on an F train near the Broadway/Lafayette station.

Neely, 30, was acting out and yelling at commuters when Penny intervened, sparking a fight.

Penny, 24, turned himself in Friday morning at the 5th Precinct stationhouse in Chinatown to face second-degree manslaughter charges in Neely’s death.

The city’s Civilian Complaint Review Board was investigating why Penny was initially released.

Cops on Saturday released surveillance images of the man wanted in Wednesday’s slashing in the hopes someone recognizes him.

He’s described as Black, with short dark hair and about 5-foot-8-inches tall. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, black hoodie and dark colored pants.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.