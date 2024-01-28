Man slashed with knife in 'unnecessary escalation' at Birkenhead bar

A man has been slashed across the neck during a "completely unnecessary escalation of a dispute outside a bar", police have said.

Merseyside Police said a man in his 20s suffered a neck laceration in a "nasty assault" at Birkenhead's The Beach Cool Room at about 05:30 GMT on Saturday.

The force said the man was recovering in hospital.

Det Insp Gavin Mulcahy said efforts to find the person responsible for the attack were "progressing well".

Appealing for witnesses, he said the force "simply will not tolerate anyone who is prepared to carry and use knives on the streets of Merseyside".

"This was a nasty assault and appears to have been a completely unnecessary escalation of a dispute outside a bar," he added.

"Thankfully, the victim is recovering well, but anyone who takes a knife to someone's neck risks absolutely catastrophic consequences."

