Man slashed with scissors in clash with deranged woman on Queens train platform

A woman at a Queens train station went berserk early Saturday, using a pair of scissors to slash a man during an unprovoked attack, police said.

The 32-year-old victim was standing on the Queens-bound F platform of the Roosevelt Island train station just before 6 a.m. when a woman in her 40s began acting erratically, cops said. The woman then suddenly lunged at the victim with a pair of scissors, cutting him across the stomach.

The man was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital for treatment and was expected to recover.

Responding officers apprehended the woman at the subway station. She was also taken to Elmhurst for a psychological evaluation.

Charges were pending.