Man slashed tires on dozens of cars in Old Port, police say

Jun. 1—Police arrested a man for allegedly slashing tires on about 30 cars in the Old Port early Monday.

Officers responded to the area of Fore Street near the Regency Hotel about 1:20 a.m. for a complaint of a man vandalizing vehicles. They found about 30 vehicles, most of which had at least two tires slashed, said Police spokesman David Singer.

Police charged James Rozakis, 43, with felony criminal mischief. He was located near the Nickelodeon theater on Temple Street, Singer said. Rozakis also faces a charge for violating conditions of his bail.