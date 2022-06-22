Man slashed wife’s throat, played her favorite music as she died, Altamonte Springs police say

Altamonte Springs police now say a local man admitted to murdering his wife in their home.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Their suspect, 21-year-old Xichen Yang, told police he could have stopped short of killing his wife, but added that he is the type of person who always ”goes all the way.” The incident happened on Ballard Street near Ronald Reagan Blvd. just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

READ: Plans are underway to widen this major road in Altamonte Springs

Police say they showed up to perform a well-being check and found the victim, identified as Nhu Pham, dead in the apartment.

Investigators say Yang told them he held Pham’s hand and played her favorite music as she died.

According to police, Yang, Pham’s husband of less than a year, killed his wife during an argument.

Yang’s arrest report says his employer called him Tuesday to find out why he wasn’t at work.

Yang reportedly told his boss he was upset with his wife because she burned his passport. Yang went on to tell the coworker that he had done “unspeakable things” and that he killed his wife.

READ: Man befriended victim, shared soda and cigarettes, before deadly shooting outside IHOP, deputies say

Investigators say Yang told his coworkers he used a knife on her throat and attempted to clean up the evidence.

Police say they found pink rubber gloves and a bottle of disinfectant next to Pham’s body, which was in their bathtub.

When detectives interviewed Yang, he admitted to stabbing his wife and said he placed her in the tub, played her favorite music, and held her hand until she died.

Instead of calling the police, investigators say Yang began to clean up the blood on the walls and floor.

According to his arrest report, Yang told investigators he could have stopped short of killing his wife, but when asked why he didn’t, Yang replied that was “not how he was raised” and that he is the type of person who always goes “all the way.”

READ: State leaders discuss future of ICON Park rides

Story continues

Investigators say deputies were previously called out to the couples’ home for a domestic dispute between Pham and Yang.

At that point, the two had been married for just six months and were living apart from each other.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.