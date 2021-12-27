Man slashes Bronx woman in face, body in caught-on-video attack: NYPD

Associated Press

The jury deliberating the fate of Ghislaine Maxwell at her sex trafficking trial requested a white board and different colored sticky notes Monday as it signaled that it had plenty of work to do after a long holiday weekend. Jurors in Manhattan federal court also requested the transcripts of some trial testimony and the definition of “incitement.” Judge Alison J. Nathan referred them to her legal instructions that she read to them just before they began deliberations a week ago.