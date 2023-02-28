Man slashes neighbor in the face after knocking on his door, South Carolina cops say

A man slashed his neighbor in the face after knocking on his door, according to South Carolina police.

The 41-year-old man knocked on his neighbor’s door in Tamassee on the morning of Feb. 26, according to a news release from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

When the neighbor answered the door, the man came inside the home and assaulted him, the release says.

The neighbor was left with “cuts to his face,” according to the release. Medics took him to a hospital for treatment.

The man accused of assaulting him had left the scene by the time authorities arrived, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies found him later that day at his home, which is on the same street as the victim’s.

He was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, the release says.

He is being held without bond, according to jail records.

Tamassee is about 145 miles northwest of Columbia.

