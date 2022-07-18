Man sleeping on Coney Island beach killed by Parks Department truck driver during sand cleaning, police say

A city Parks worker driving a truck during sand cleaning in Coney Island struck and killed a man sleeping on the beach early Monday, police said.

The city worker was driving a truck accompanying the vehicle that cleans debris on the sand when he hit the 50-year-old man slumbering near the boardwalk around Stillwell Ave. at about 2:30 a.m.

The victim died at the scene.

Police said it was not immediately clear if the victim was homeless or had decided to spend the night on the beach.

The 46-year-old Parks worker was not charged, though police are still investigating the incident.