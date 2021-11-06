NYC man busted for lighting man on fire in Lower East Side stairwell

A drug addict found sleeping in a Lower East Side public housing building stairwell was set on fire by a tenant who wanted to “scare” him, police sources said Saturday.

The unidentified victim, believed to be in his 30s, suffered severe burns to more than 75% of his body as panicked residents of the Samuel Gompers Houses helped douse the blaze Friday afternoon.

He remained in critical condition at the Weill Cornell Medicine Burn Center Saturday, police said.

The alleged arsonist, Nathaniel Terry, 27, was taken into custody after he was caught on surveillance camera lighting the sleeping man’s pant leg on fire, police sources said.

The victim, who may be homeless, is often caught snoozing in the building’s hallways and stairwells, residents told cops.

He was sprawled out on the third floor stairwell landing at 4:50 p.m. Friday when Terry came down the steps, New York City Housing Authority surveillance video recovered by police shows. Terry lit the slumbering man’s pant leg before vaulting further down the stairs, the footage shows.

The fire quickly spread, engulfing the victim, cops said.

The flames were spotted by a man going steps, who screamed for help. He then ran back to his apartment, grabbed some water and doused the victim as firefighters arrived and extinguished the rest of the blaze, police sources said.

Cops found a crack pipe on the victim, but no identification, the sources said.

Armed with the surveillance images, cops quickly identified Terry as the firebug. When questioned, he admitted to setting the fire, but said he only wanted to “scare” the addict, not hurt him, the sources said.

Investigators charged Terry with attempted murder, assault and arson. It’s his first arrest in New York City, police said.

His arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court was pending Saturday.