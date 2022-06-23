Man slit his wife’s throat, held her hand and played music as she died: cops

A 21-year-old Florida man is accused of slashing his wife’s throat, then playing her favorite music and holding the woman’s hand as she died in a pool of blood.

Xichen Yang was arrested Tuesday after a man claiming to be the alleged killer’s employer called Altamonte Springs, Fla., police. The caller told cops that his employee, who had not turned up to work, killed the victim, Nhu Quynh Pham, and was busy cleaning the crime scene, Click Orlando reports.

When cops arrived at Yang’s apartment, they reportedly found Pham’s body in the home’s bathtub. Cleaning supplies including rubber gloves were also uncovered.

Police said the suspect admitted to slitting his wife’s throat, then put her in the bathtub when she tried crawling away. He also is said to have confessed to spending the last 10 minutes of Pham’s life, comforting his spouse as they listened to tunes.

Yang allegedly told authorities he had the option of stopping Phan from dying, but he was raised to always go “all the way.”

No motive has been reported.