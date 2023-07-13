Man slits throat of assisted living worker, then tries to kidnap her grandkid, cops say

A man ambushed a 64-year-old woman while she left work and tried kidnapping her granddaughter, according to Pennsylvania police and local news reports.

The incident occurred in Blairsville, about 40 miles east of Pittsburgh, around 6 a.m. on July 12, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

While leaving an overnight shift at an assisted living facility in Blairsville, the man attacked the woman and slit her throat “from ear to ear,” according to WTAE, citing police.

He then tried kidnapping the woman’s 9-year-old granddaughter and then fled the scene in her car, according to Crime Stoppers. The woman was taken to an area hospital.

The 35-year-old man later broke into several area businesses, including a truck store, where he stole a Ford F-250, according to Crime Stoppers.

PSP has a warrant for Michael Aaron WHITFIELD for a carjacking and burglaries that occurred in Indiana and Westmoreland counties 7/12

Any tips call PSP indiana 724-357-1960-

Crime stoppers reward $2000 pic.twitter.com/WXRaqCLiW0 — Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) July 13, 2023

Considered “armed and dangerous,” the man was last seen wearing a black tank top and driving on Route 217, according to Crime Stoppers.

Police have a warrant for his arrest and are offering a reward of $2,000, public information officers for state police Troop A wrote in a statement.

A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana County did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on July 13.

