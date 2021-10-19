Man slumped over in SUV shot to death in southeast Fort Worth neighborhood, police say

Domingo Ramirez Jr.
·1 min read

A man slumped over in a running sports utility vehicle which had been stopped by a large landscaping rock was found shot to death Monday afternoon in a southeast Fort Worth neighborhood, according to Fort Worth police report.

Authorities had not released the name of the 21-year-old victim.

Initially, Fort Worth police received a report of a red SUV parked and running shortly before 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 4000 block of Fairfax Ave. The caller did not know if anyone was inside of the vehicle, but the caller said the vehicle had been there since 8 a.m. Monday.

At about 3:36 p.m. Monday, a second caller reported more details on the red SUV, saying there appeared to be a man slumped over inside of the vehicle and there was a bullet hole in the driver’s door.

Fort Worth police arrived on the scene and found a man in the driver’s seat who had suffered gunshot wounds, and the vehicle still running and in gear. But the SUV had come to rest against the rock near the roadway, and it was unable to move forward.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating the case.

