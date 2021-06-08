Man smashes windshield of a fire truck with a metal bat, video shows. He’s been arrested

A man in all white walked up to a Miami-Dade fire truck over the weekend and smashed the windshield with a metal bat, video posted on “Only in Dade,” shows.

On Monday, Ray Jadallah, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue assistant fire chief, confirmed the incident and said the truck “sustained damage.”

“The individual started making some remarks,” Jadallah said. “At some point he struck the windshield of the fire truck...We are fortunate that these incidents, even though that Miami Dade Fire Rescue responds to well over 250,000 calls a year, was an isolated incident.”

The bat beating happened Sunday at the intersection of Southwest Eighth Street and Le Jeune Road, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4. The video shows the man walking to the front of the truck, which was stopped at a red light on Southwest Eighth Street, heading east. After taking a swing at the windshield, the man drops the bat.

Arrested was 30-year-old Jesus Santana Jardines, the station reported.

Jardines faces charges including resisting without violence and criminal mischief, court records show. He was being held in Miami-Dade’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

There was $4,000 in damage to the truck, according to CBS4.

No one was injured in the incident, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.