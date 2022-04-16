Man smirks after he gropes woman on Manhattan subway platform

A man groped a woman on a Manhattan train platform and then walked away smirking, images released by police Friday show.

The 26-year-old victim was waiting for an uptown D train in the W. 4th St. station in Greenwich Village on March 31 when the man crept up behind her and grabbed her buttocks, video of the incident shows.

The woman stopped for a moment before she stepped into the train car while her attacker walked away smiling, the video shows.

The woman was not injured and the groper took off on foot, police said.

Police are still looking for the man and released images of him in the hopes someone may recognize him.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.