Man who smothered overdosing woman gets 6 years prison

Apr. 21—A Vernon man who smothered a woman with a pillow as she was overdosing in 2018 was sentenced Thursday to six years in prison.

Calling him "evil," Vernon Superior Judge Kathleen McNamara sentenced Jason Fazzino, 27, to an additional three years of special parole following his release from jail.

McNamara's use of the word "evil" was based on a comment Fazzino made about himself.

According to prosecutor Jaclyn Preville, Fazzino told an undercover police officer he sold drugs, so he is an "evil white boy."

"I guess that sums up exactly what you are," McNamara told him during the court proceedings.

"I also think you're a coward," she said, referring to how Fazzino hid in the basement when police showed up at his mother's home in 2018 during their investigation into the woman's death.

Fazzino didn't make any comments before being sentenced, which was fine with McNamara.

"You don't have to say anything. Your actions speak louder to me than any of your words," she said.

According to police reports, officers responded to a Vernon home in April 2018 for a suspected overdose. They found a woman inside who had died at least several hours earlier.

Fazzino was arrested at the time because he was not allowed at the house because of a protective order.

Through interviews with a witness, police learned that he was at the home with the woman and Fazzino, who all were using drugs. The woman began showing signs of overdosing, so he laid her on the floor to perform CPR.

She regained a pulse afterward and began breathing, but loudly, and that seemed to be the only thing Fazzino cared about, the witness said.

Fazzino repeatedly told him to keep the woman quiet, because he didn't want his mother to find out what was happening, the witness said. At one point he left the room and upon returning saw Fazzino standing over the woman holding a pillow against her face.

In the following months, while Fazzino was incarcerated at the Hartford Correctional Center, police learned that Fazzino had bragged to another inmate about getting away with murder.

Police said Fazzino told the other inmate how he held a pillow over a woman's head until she stopped moving, because she was going to die anyway, and he blamed her for his drug addiction.

Preville said the woman's death caused her mother a lot of suffering.

"She lost her daughter in a really, really unfortunate way, and a really horrible way," Preville told the court.

