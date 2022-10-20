Man snatches necklaces right off woman’s neck on Queens subway train

A man snatched a woman’s necklaces right off her neck on a Queens subway train, police said Wednesday.

The 55-year-old victim was aboard a No. 7 train rumbling toward the 46th Street Station in Astoria on Monday when the thief walked up to her around 12:15 p.m., cops said.

The man ripped two gold chains off her neck and dashed away when the doors opened, police said.

The woman was not injured during the robbery.

Police on Wednesday released images of the man in hopes someone may recognize him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.