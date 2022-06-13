Man snatches woman’s purse, leaves in stolen car at Kroger, police say

The Memphis Police Department is investigating after a man stole a woman’s purse at a Kroger.

Police said they responded to a robbery call at 6660 Poplar Avenue on June 12, 2022 around 6:13 pm.

A man opened a woman’s front passenger side door and snatched her purse away from her, causing one of the purse straps to cut her left forearm, police said.

The man then got inside a stolen white 2017 Infinity QX3 with TN tag BHQ-6239, the car then left the scene through the parking lot toward Kirby Parkway, police said

MPD posted a video of the incident on Facebook.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:















