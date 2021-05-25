Man sneaks into cockpit of commercial plane at Albany International Airport

Michael Hollan
·1 min read

Cockpits are for pilots only, even when the plane is on the ground.

A New York man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly broke into an airport and snuck into a plane’s cockpit. Fortunately, the plane was not occupied at the time and the suspect was taken into custody.

Authorities arrested 23-year-old Stan Johnson when he entered an empty airplane after walking through the runway area at Albany International Airport, WGY reports. The suspect allegedly sat in the vehicle’s cockpit before returning to the airport terminal.

SOUTHWEST TRAVEL CAPTURES PHOTO OF CLIPPED AIRPLANE WING MOMENTS BEFORE TAKEOFF

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple spoke with WNYT about the incident, saying, "This individual was out a little bit of a crime spree throughout the day throughout yesterday and into the early hours of this morning. He allegedly stole a car in Boston drove it to the Bronx, where he resides, abandoned the car down in the Bronx…Got up to Albany, was involved in a domestic dispute where he fled, ended up in the airport where he breached the perimeter fence, was able to also breach a jetway where he then went inside of an airplane."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Local police reportedly searched the area and all of the planes on the ground with a K-9 unit, although nothing unusual was discovered.

In a statement obtained by WNYT, a spokesperson for the Albany International Airport said, "We are conducting a full and comprehensive investigation along with Albany County Airport Authority and Transportation Security Administration."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Johnson was reportedly taken to a nearby mental health facility for an evaluation and has since been released. According to the sheriff, he was charged with criminal trespass.

Recommended Stories

  • In latest Epstein deal, officers who slept while financier died plead guilty, avert trial

    Two federal prison officers facing felony charges of falsifying reports and sleeping on duty the night Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his New York cell have agreed to cooperate with federal investigators in exchange for leniency.

  • What happens when drivers burn rubber on a South Beach street? Onlookers get to work

    Nothing gets attention like misbehaving drivers in the middle of a South Beach intersection.

  • U.S. judge dismisses indictment against ex-Trump adviser Bannon, cites pardon

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Steve Bannon, the onetime top strategist for former President Donald Trump and recipient of a presidential pardon, on Tuesday won dismissal of an indictment accusing him of defrauding donors to a fund to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres in Manhattan said dismissal was "the proper course" in light of the pardon, which Bannon received in the final hours of Trump's presidency. Prosecutors had argued that instead of dismissing the indictment, the judge should merely dismiss Bannon as one of the four defendants.

  • Cuba remains on list of countries that don’t help the U.S. fight terrorism

    The U.S. State Department maintained Cuba on the list of countries that aren’t “cooperating fully” with U.S. efforts to fight terrorism, according to a statement on Tuesday. The list also includes Syria, Venezuela, North Korea and Iran.

  • Arizona's Secretary of State 'stripped' of duties after criticizing election audit

    After publicly expressing "grave concerns" over Arizona's audit of the 2020 election results, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) was "stripped" of her ability to "defend election lawsuits" by the state's Republican-led House Appropriations Committee, reported Arizona's ABC 15 on Tuesday. The duty was transferred "exclusively" to Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) through the end of the 2023 fiscal year. Democrats say the move is retaliation against Hobbs' defense of Arizona voters in "lawsuits filed by the State Republican Party and others challenging Arizona's election results," per ABC 15. "It can't be just a coincidence" that Republicans are blocking a "vocal critic of the audit," writes Elvia Díaz for azcentral.com. Democratic State Rep. Randy Friese reportedly called the move "troubling," "disturbing," and "quite nefarious." Furthermore, the Appropriations Committee removed Hobb's "oversight of the Capitol Museum," ABC 15 reports, after Hobbs angered state lawmakers when she "flew a gay pride flag from the building's balcony" in 2019. Katie Hobbs has conscientiously supervised elections in Arizona. Republicans there just stripped her of some powers -- including her ability to litigate election lawsuits. They gave control of that process to the state AG, a Republican. This is how democracy gets dismantled. https://t.co/VamVgXfxgR — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) May 25, 2021 In an article for azfamily.com, Hobbs labeled the entire audit "a political stunt," adding that it is "dangerous to people's safety and to the integrity of our democracy." She later tweeted a photo on Tuesday of a fruit basket sent by Stacey Abrams and Fair Fight, saying that's how "you know you're doing it right." When @staceyabrams, @gwlauren, and their crew at @fairfightaction send you a fruit basket, you know you're doing it right. pic.twitter.com/yQ11UdmXso — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) May 25, 2021 Read more at azfamily.com. More stories from theweek.comBiden says he underestimated Trump's ability to spread 'the big lie'Fellow GOP Rep. Nancy Mace mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene's Holocaust comparison with a brutally simple chartMore than 30 countries could face oxygen crises similar to India amid COVID-19 surges

  • WATCH: Sen. Ted Cruz tells Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal to change his iPhone password after he enters it in on live TV

    "I would note you put out on CSPAN the code on your iPhone, so you might want to change that now," Cruz told Blumenthal.

  • Putin likely gave Belarus the go-ahead to hijack the RyanAir plane, officials and experts say

    Belarus's authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko is heavily reliant on Putin's support from an economic, military, and political standpoint.

  • Maserati driver captured shooting woman after she ‘cut him off’ in Washington DC road rage attack

    Police appeal for information following release of clip of road rage shooting in Washington, D.C

  • Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity enter streaming fray as cord-cutting accelerates

    CNN also is stepping up efforts to offer a direct-to-consumer streaming service to combat cable subscriber losses.

  • Trump tells court he has ‘absolute immunity’ over January 6

    Attorney for former president calls for Democrat’s lawsuit to be ‘firmly rejected’ over right to ‘absolute immunity’

  • Trump issues outrageous statement targeting Morning Joe host and his ‘blood-curdling psycho wife’

    Ex-president’s outburst appears to have been triggered by segment on the MSNBC breakfast show

  • The secret memo Bill Barr used to clear Trump of obstruction of justice, and why the Biden DOJ wants to keep it under wraps

    The Biden DOJ is in the unusual position of trying to shield one of the most controversial legal episodes of Trump's presidency from becoming public.

  • McConnell and McCarthy rebuke Greene for Holocaust remarks but stop short of taking action against rising GOP star

    Republican leaders in Congress sought to distance themselves Tuesday from comments made by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene that compared House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's mask mandate in the House of Representatives to the killing of 6 million Jews in the Holocaust by Nazi Germany.

  • Venezuela’s Maduro receives harsh economic blow from an unlikely source: China

    A recently approved Chinese tax might translate into a severe economic blow to the Nicolás Maduro regime by almost doubling the importing cost of the oil that Venezuela sells in violation of the U.S. sanctions, analysts said.

  • Cocaine worth £80 million washes up on Sussex beaches

    People visiting the Sussex coast have been urged to contact police immediately if they spot anything suspicious after almost a tonne of cocaine with a street value of £80 million washed up on two beaches. The first huge consignment of the drug was spotted floating in the sea just yards offshore at Hastings by members of the public at around 6am yesterday (Tues). The cocaine had been wrapped in waterproof packaging and tied to lifejackets in order to keep it afloat. The eagle eyed passers-by, who spotted the packages, tipped off Sussex Police officers, who quickly retrieved them and removed them to a safe and secure location. Several hours later a second shipment was found by walkers washed up on the beach at Newhaven around 30 miles away. Again the police alerted and the drugs were seized and secured. A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "In liaison with the coastguard, and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, the packages were recovered and will be tested to determine what they are. "They are suspected to be class A drugs and have been taken to an undisclosed secure location." The combined weight of the two shipments is thought to be around 960 kilos, which if cut and sold on the streets in the UK, would have had an estimated street value of around £80 million. The investigation has now been handed over to the National Crime Agency (NCA).

  • Chris Cuomo Made a ‘Mistake,’ CNN Boss Jeff Zucker Tells Concerned Staffers

    Theo WargoCNN boss Jeff Zucker on Tuesday addressed network staffers’ concerns over the revelations that primetime star host Chris Cuomo advised his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on how to respond to the multiple sexual harassment allegations against him.During a Tuesday afternoon town-hall meeting with staff, Zucker claimed he understood the “unease” over Cuomo’s conduct, saying “in no uncertain terms” that it was a “mistake” for the primetime star to participate in strategy calls advising his politically powerful brother.“He did cross a line,” Zucker said.Last week, The Washington Post reported that Cuomo joined strategy calls helping plan his powerful brother’s rebuttals to mounting allegations that he harassed multiple women and made some female staffers feel uncomfortable. According to multiple sources who were present on one meeting, the CNN host even mentioned invoking “cancel culture” as a way to combat the claims.The CNN boss said he personally voiced his displeasure to Cuomo, and that he had considered the options for how to handle the star host’s unfolding scandal. Ultimately, Zucker said that rather than suspending Cuomo, the network decided the host should have to go on-air and personally apologize to his viewers.And so during his 9 p.m. ET broadcast, Cuomo declared that it “will never happen again” and insisted he “knows where the line is.”In a statement following the Post bombshell last week, CNN admitted “it was inappropriate to engage in conversations that included members of the Governor’s staff, which Chris acknowledges. He will not participate in such conversations going forward.” The network added that Cuomo would not be disciplined further.But the top anchor’s decision to secretly participate in the strategy calls assisting his embattled brother has, indeed, irked numerous network staffers. CNN insiders who spoke with The Daily Beast this week expressed frustration with the network’s handling of the incident, saying Cuomo should have faced more serious consequences.“I’m very disappointed in the network,” said one current on-air personality. “I think some disciplinary action, at a minimum, was required in this situation.” The source added, “As a woman who works here, I feel a little let down, to be honest.”Staff were particularly interested in Tuesday’s town hall following one of the more eventful weeks for the network following a high-profile sale and the departure of one noteworthy on-air contributor.During the call, Zucker said that Rick Santorum was given an opportunity to apologize for what the CNN boss referred to as the ex-senator’s “inappropriate and racist” comments about Native Americans, but because he refused to do so, the network ultimately fired the conservative pundit.And elsewhere in Tuesday’s town hall, Zucker downplayed the impact of AT&T’s decision to merge WarnerMedia, CNN’s parent company, with Discovery. Asked about whether CNN could be spun off as part of the deal, the network chief said he did not think that was “in the cards.”And when pressed on his own future at the network, Zucker said he plans to have “conversations with the right people very soon.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Nicola Sturgeon urged to call in Army to get Glasgow out of lockdown

    Nicola Sturgeon was urged on Tuesday to call in the British Army to help get Glasgow out of lockdown amid warnings the city is "at breaking point" over the "unfair" restrictions. SNP ministers have been accused of "inconsistency in messaging and decision-making" over the move to keep Scotland’s largest city under Level 3 restrictions, making it the only place in Great Britain where residents can’t visit each other inside their homes and hospitality businesses can’t serve alcohol indoors. However, Ms Sturgeon signalled on Tuesday that there is reason for "cautious optimism" about the city’s outbreak amid signs that cases are now stabilising. Speaking at a coronavirus press briefing, Ms Sturgeon said that while case numbers are rising, they are still "quite low relative to the situation we experienced in the early part of this year", adding that this also applied to hospital and intensive admissions. She confirmed that 97 people are in hospital across Scotland with recently confirmed Covid-19, a rise of three compared to Monday. This is still a sharp fall from the more than 2,000 patients in hospital in January. Just six are in intensive care. Warning that "we can’t afford to have perpetual lockdown in Glasgow", Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said ministers "should not be afraid" to call in the Armed Forces to help tackle the outbreak seen mostly in the city’s Southside. "In other parts of the UK we have not been afraid to call in the British Armed Forces if necessary to get more capacity on the ground," he said, adding that the SNP’s efforts to get Glasgow out of lockdown so far have been "timid". He also demanded that mass testing be carried out in the worst-affected areas on a door-to-door basis if necessary, with pop-up vaccination clinics also being suggested so that those living or working in hotspots could get jabs without having to book an appointment.

  • Biden says he underestimated Trump's ability to spread 'the big lie'

    In an interview with The Atlantic's Edward-Isaac Dovere less than two weeks into his presidency, President Biden acknowledged he misjudged how many Americans would vote for former President Donald Trump and believe his false post-election claims of widespread voter fraud. "I underestimated his ability to take the big lie and turn it into something that was salable," Biden told Dovere, whose book Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats' Campaigns to Defeat Trump was released Tuesday. Still, Biden seems convinced that he made the right call with his campaign strategy (he did win after all). "Everybody in the press thought … that I was from another era, that it wasn't relevant," he told Dovere. "'What the hell are you talking about, "the soul of America"? For Christ's sake, Joe, talk about global warming,' or whatever the hell they wanted me to talk about. But back then, what I saw with Trump was he didn't understand anything about who we are as a people." Read more at The Atlantic. More stories from theweek.comFellow GOP Rep. Nancy Mace mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene's Holocaust comparison with a brutally simple chartMore than 30 countries could face oxygen crises similar to India amid COVID-19 surges5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 Commission

  • Companion of detained journalist may face charges in Belarus

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Sofia Sapega, a Russian citizen who was detained along with Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich after their flight was diverted by a warplane to Minsk on Sunday, may face criminal charges in Belarus, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday. The Belarus warplane intercepted a Ryanair passenger jet carrying Protasevich, a journalist critical of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, in an act denounced by Western powers as "state piracy".

  • Neighbor shoots up couple’s home after not being invited to game night, Georgia cops say

    One person was injured.