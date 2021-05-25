Man sneaks into cockpit of commercial plane at Albany International Airport

Cockpits are for pilots only, even when the plane is on the ground.

A New York man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly broke into an airport and snuck into a plane’s cockpit. Fortunately, the plane was not occupied at the time and the suspect was taken into custody.

Authorities arrested 23-year-old Stan Johnson when he entered an empty airplane after walking through the runway area at Albany International Airport, WGY reports. The suspect allegedly sat in the vehicle’s cockpit before returning to the airport terminal.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple spoke with WNYT about the incident, saying, "This individual was out a little bit of a crime spree throughout the day throughout yesterday and into the early hours of this morning. He allegedly stole a car in Boston drove it to the Bronx, where he resides, abandoned the car down in the Bronx…Got up to Albany, was involved in a domestic dispute where he fled, ended up in the airport where he breached the perimeter fence, was able to also breach a jetway where he then went inside of an airplane."

Local police reportedly searched the area and all of the planes on the ground with a K-9 unit, although nothing unusual was discovered.

In a statement obtained by WNYT, a spokesperson for the Albany International Airport said, "We are conducting a full and comprehensive investigation along with Albany County Airport Authority and Transportation Security Administration."

Johnson was reportedly taken to a nearby mental health facility for an evaluation and has since been released. According to the sheriff, he was charged with criminal trespass.