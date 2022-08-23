Man sneaks degreaser into co-worker’s strawberry tea at bar, Pennsylvania cops say

After a cook stepped away from his strawberry tea while working at a Pennsylvania sports bar, authorities say one of his co-workers spiked it with a heavy-duty degreaser, according to local news outlets.

When the cook returned to his drink on Aug. 7, he took a sip and noticed it had an odd smell, according to a criminal complaint obtained by the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. It also had “little white bubbles.”

He spit out the bad-tasting drink, WTAE reported, and dumped his glass while working at Redbeard’s Sports Bar and Grill in downtown Pittsburgh.

The worker went to his manager and reported there was something wrong with his drink, adding that he swallowed a little but managed to spit most of it out, according to WPXI. His lips were burning and red.

At the request of his employee, the manager reviewed bar surveillance footage and found another employee sneaking degreaser into the drink, according to the Tribune-Review. The manager then took the video evidence to Pittsburgh police.

Redbeard’s Sports Bar and Grill did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on Aug. 23, but an employee provided the following statement to WPXI:

“My General Manager followed proper procedure in going directly to authorities along with the victim for his protect(ion) and any other employee, then informing (the employee) he (is) no longer employed here and it’s now a police matter.”

Employee Gregory Evans was arrested, KDKA reported.

Court records show Evans, 30, faces several charges filed Aug. 21, including attempted homicide, recklessly endangering another person, aggravated assault and simple assault.

