Man sneaks gun into water park and assaults constable, Texas officials say

A man is accused of sneaking a gun into a Texas water park and attacking a deputy, landing both of them in the hospital, according to police.

On the evening of July 8, a man was seen throwing a backpack over the metal detectors at the entrance of Hurricane Harbor Splashtown, in Spring, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said in a news release.

A deputy with the constable’s office arrived a short time later and confronted the man, who “began to resist and assaulted” the deputy, the release said.

“After a brief struggle, he was safely detained,” the constable’s office said. “Investigation revealed that his backpack contained a firearm.”

The deputy and suspect, who the constable’s office called “a career criminal,” were taken to a hospital, the office said.

The suspect was booked into the Harris County Jail on charges of felony assault on a police officer and possession of a weapon where prohibited, the release said.

Officials did not comment on the men’s injuries but both were released from the hospital by July 9, KTRK reported.

Spring is a suburb of Houston, roughly 25 miles north of the city’s downtown.

