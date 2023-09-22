Man who snuck in and sexually assaulted patients at Via Christi St. Francis pleads guilty

A 28-year-old man who snuck into Ascension Via Christi St. Francis hospital this summer and sexually assaulted three patients, including one who was incapacitated, has pleaded guilty to rape, according to court records.

Miguel Rodela has been jailed since the June 15 assault. Two of the victims have filed lawsuits.

Rodela on Friday pleaded guilty to rape, two counts of attempted rape and two counts of misdemeanor battery, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office. He is set to be sentenced Nov. 9.

He had originally been charged with two counts of rape, two counts of attempted rape and two counts of battery.

Rodela followed an employee into the hospital, 929 N. St. Francis, shortly after midnight and posed as medical staff or family of his victims, Wichita police previously said.

The sexual assaults happened on the eight, seven and sixth floor where he was eventually apprehended after he assaulted a patient who was incapacitated due to an injury. In that patient’s room, he identified himself as a relative and a certified nursing assistant asked him to help adjust the patient’s body and then left them alone, according to one of the lawsuits.

Security later caught him on top of the incapacitated patient, lifting up her shirt, the suit says.

The victims range in age from 47 to 82.

Rodela battered two security guards, who worked to subdue him, before before police arrived.

Contributing: Amy Renee Leiker with The Eagle