Man in soccer jersey exposed himself twice to woman, followed her to Gwinnett apartment, police say

Police are searching for a man accused of exposing himself to a woman outside her Gwinnett County apartment building.

Surveillance video caught the man in the act around 2 a.m. on July 23 at the Elevate At Jackson Creek Apartments in Norcross.

The woman told police that she arrived back at the apartment complex after a night out with her husband. As she was walking up to her building, police say a man in an Atletico Madrid soccer jersey exposed himself to her.

He then followed her to the staircase of her apartment building. and exposed himself again at the staircase, according to police.

The woman’s husband arrived home shortly after, but the suspect was gone. Neighbors told the husband that they may have saw the man go into another building.

Police have not identified the man and put out photos Wednesday. The man wearing a soccer jersey with “Plus 500″ printed on the front with white and blue stripes on the sleeves.

The man also had on a black hat with a red bill and dog on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett County police at 770-513-5300.

