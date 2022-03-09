A man sold candy to a Stockton woman. Then three armed men robbed her house, police say

A Stockton woman’s home was allegedly robbed by armed intruders Monday who rushed her home after she bought candy from a man pretending to be a door-to-door salesman, police say.

Officers with the Stockton Police Department responded to a woman who reported the robbery in the 10300 block of Joplin Lane sometime during the day Monday.

Her Ring Video Doorbell had captured the entire exchange.

In the footage, a man wearing a blue surgical mask approaches her door with a box that appears to be full of Skittles, M&Ms and other candies.

They talk briefly, and she hands him a $5 bill.

Immediately after, three other masked people in dark sweatshirts rush out from around the corner and push through the door. It appears at least two of them were carrying handguns.

The suspects stole belongings before running out, police said. In the video, the pretend candy vendor walks away before coming back, putting on a ski mask, and then deciding to take it off and leave. The other three people run out quickly after.

The Stockton Police Department is asking anyone with information to call its non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.

a Tip online using the Stockton Crime Stoppers website at StocktonCrimeStoppers.org, Call Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600 or download the P3 Tips Mobile App and submit tips anonymously

Stockton Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.