Man who sold illegal drugs at a State College student apartment complex sentenced to jail

A New Jersey man who attempted to sell thousands of dollars’ worth of illegal drugs in State College was sentenced Friday to at least six months in jail.

Jared M. Sosa, 21, was also sentenced by Centre County President Judge Pamela Ruest to 200 hours of community service and was ordered to pay a $3,000 fine. His maximum jail sentence in 23 1/2 months. He received credit for one day served.

Sosa was arrested in March, capping off a monthslong borough police investigation. A confidential informant twice bought illegal drugs from Sosa at a downtown State College student apartment building, a detective wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

Ecstasy, LSD, psychedelic mushrooms, Adderall and marijuana were among the illegal drugs found in his SUV, police wrote.

Sosa pleaded guilty in September to one felony count of possession with intent to deliver. Eleven other charges were dropped.

Sosa, who was transported to the Centre County Correctional Facility after the hearing, declined comment before his sentence was handed down.