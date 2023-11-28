Man who sold meth in Fort Jennings accepts plea deal

Nov. 27—OTTAWA — A Putnam County man who sold methamphetamine to an undercover law enforcement officer this summer accepted a plea offer from prosecutors on Monday.

Gregory Preston, 32, formerly of Cincinnati, was indicted in August by a Putnam County grand jury on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, both felonies of the first degree. The indictment alleged that Preston on or about Aug. 4 sold meth to the undercover agent in an amount that exceeded 50 times the bulk amount.

On Monday Preston accepted an offer from Assistant Putnam County Prosecuting Attorney Todd Schroeder that called for him to plead guilty to an amended count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the second degree. In exchange for that plea the state agreed to dismiss the remaining count of the indictment.

The amended charge alleges that Preston sold or offered for sale methamphetamine in an amount at least five times but less than 50 times the bulk amount.

Preston told Judge Keith Schierloh he delivered 13 ounces of meth to a residence on North Water Street in Fort Jennings, where he met the undercover officer.

Schierloh ordered a pre-sentenced investigation and set sentencing for Jan. 4. Preston faces a maximum prison term of eight years and a $15,000 fine.

Preston's bond was continued at $200,000.